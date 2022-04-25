The prop went over for his first senior try, as Matty Peet’s side came away with a 30-24 win at the DW Stadium.

Ellis states it is important for Wigan to win the tightest of games throughout this season.

He said: “We made it a bit hard for ourselves at times, but Salford were class and threw a lot at us. I thought we played pretty tough and showed what we want to be about. Being able to win like that sometimes is crucial.

Kaide Ellis went over for his first try in cherry and white

“You’re not always going to win by 30 or 40 points, so when teams are testing us, it’s good for us to learn a few things and it stops us from getting comfortable.

“Matty (Peet) is always praising us for how resilient we are, and that’s what it was against Salford. Not much of it was very flash, it was tough football where we all worked hard. It’s the kind of team we want to be, and what Wigan is as a whole.

“It was nice for me to get a try. During the five weeks I was out, all the middles were scoring a lot, so I thought I might have missed my opportunity because I don’t get many.

“I didn’t really see that space at first. I thought when Brad (O’Neill) jumped out he would give it to Ethan (Havard) short, but credit to him, he threw it straight across. It was good to get an easy one and stroll over, but they are the ones you can drop because you’re not ready.

“It’s always nice to get off the nudie, and hopefully I can get a few more. I feel like my game has taken off. I want to be a real dominant forward.

“I felt like I was finding my stride a bit before I got suspended, so I wanted to come back with some energy. A silver lining of missing out on so many weeks is that I’ve been able to come back fitter than I was.”

Ellis also had praise for Jai Field, who scored the winning try in the final minute, after making an excellent run from well inside his own half, following a failed drop-goal attempt from Morgan Escare.

“He’s a special player,” he added.

“It’s always nice to know you’ve got him and Bevan (French) back there because they only need half a chance. He showed that at the end, as there wasn’t much in it, so that turn of speed is always going to be an advantage.