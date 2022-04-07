Wigan Warriors’ last five trips to Belle Vue to face Wakefield Trinity
Wigan Warriors travel to Belle Vue to take on Wakefield Trinity in the quarter-final of the Challenge Cup this Sunday (K.O. 2.30pm).
Matty Peet’s side will be hoping to progress to the final four, which takes place at Leeds United’s Elland Road on May 7.
Across the last few seasons, Wigan have endured mixed fortunes when making the trip to Belle Vue, with some strong victories being accompanied by some fixtures to forget.
Here is how Wigan have fared in their last five trips to Wakefield:
Wakefield Trinity 14-6 Wigan Warriors (2021)
In their most recent trip to Belle Vue, or the Be Well Support Stadium, Wigan were on the losing side.
Ryan Hampshire and Matty Ashurst both went over for tries in the first half, while Mason Lino was on hand with the boot in the 14-6 win for the home side..
Umyla Hanley was on the scoresheet for the Warriors, but it was nothing more than a consolation.
Wakefield Trinity 16-24 Wigan Warriors (2019)
The two sides met twice at Belle Vue in 2019, with Wigan coming out on top in the second of those fixtures.
Liam Marshall went over for a hat-trick in a 24-16 victory, while Sam Powell was also on the scoresheet.
Wakefield Trinity 30-20 Wigan Warriors (2019)
In the first meeting between the sides at Belle Vue in 2019, it was Wakefield who came out on top.
Wigan led for the majority of the first half during the game, but a series of quickfire tries from the home team turned the game on its head.
A Joe Burgess hat-trick, and one from George Williams, was not enough as they suffered a 30-20 loss.
Wakefield Trinity 32-16 Wigan Warriors (2018)
A Ben Jones-Bishop brace helped Wakefield on their way to a 32-16 home victory over Wigan in 2018.
Despite Gabe Hamlin, Tom Davies and Morgan Escare all going over, it wasn’t enough for Shaun Wane’s side.
Wakefield Trinity 32-0 Wigan Warriors (2017)
Wigan’s 2017 campaign came to a shattering end with a 32-0 defeat to Wakefield in the Super 8s.
They entered the game needing to produce a 90 point victory in order to make the last four, but were instead on the end of a thrashing themselves.