The former Kiwis international admits Australia are the clear favourites heading into the tournament, but is still backing his home nation.

Botica believes the Kangaroos are very similar to the All Blacks due to the talent at their disposal.

He said: “It’s pretty even at the moment. Australia are always a little bit in front of everyone else. After that it’s quite close.

Frano Botica in action for New Zealand (Credit: Russell Cheyne/Allsport)

“I’ll always pick New Zealand to win, without a doubt, so I’ll put my money on them.

“Australia rugby league is quite like the All Blacks, they are always going to beat people most times, and the odd time you might beat them but it’s hard to do it a few times in a row.

“They’ve got a lot of depth in their country, and could have two teams out but still be very strong.”

After hanging up his playing boots, Botica was still involved in the game for quite a while, but has now found a new career.

“I was involved up until the start of this year, I was coaching rugby union for about 10 years,” he added.

“I’m just watching now, but will help out if they need a hand. I knew it was time to move on and do something else.