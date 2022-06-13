The two young forwards have been key members of Matty Peet’s side this season, and both featured in the recent Challenge Cup win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Byrne has signed a new three-year deal, while Havard has put pen to paper for a further two years.

Peet said: “Liam has developed himself into a lead front rower which is testament to his hard work and dedication. He is a pleasure to work with and is someone we are really proud of. We look forward to seeing him develop further.

Liam Byrne and Ethan Havard have both signed new contracts

“Ethan has a very professional approach to his game and has worked hard to achieve what he has so far. He is very determined to take his game to the next level which is exciting for him and the club.”

Byrne joined Wigan’s Academy from Cadishead Rhinos and has progressed ever since, playing 68 games for the first team since making his debut for the club.

His new deal will see him remain at the DW Stadium until at least the end of 2025.

Byrne said: “I’m very grateful to be extending my time at this great Club and looking forward to what the future holds for me personally and as a team.”

Havard joined the club from St Patricks in 2016 and he soon went on to become an Academy Grand Final winner.

Following his senior debut in 2019, the 6ft 3 forward has become a regular in the first team, making 51 appearances overall so far.

His new deal will see him stay at Wigan until at least the end of 2024.