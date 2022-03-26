Wigan Warriors: Liam Byrne delighted to get his first try of the season in the 20-0 victory over Salford Red Devils

The prop went over for the opener in the 20-0 victory at the DW Stadium, to help his side progress to the quarter-finals.

Byrne says the whole squad knew how vital it was to turn up and put in a good performance to get the win.

He said: “I’m delighted. There’s been a big emphasis through the week about the Challenge Cup and how important it is. Every game is as important as the other, the first means just as much as the last, so we just need to tick them off.

Liam Byrne in action against Salford

“Hopefully if we keep putting in performances like that, we will give ourselves a good chance. I think we were solid throughout the whole game, but there’s definitely areas where we can push harder and have it more on our terms.

“My try looked a bit like a sloppy one to be fair, but I got over anyway towards the end of my stint. It wasn’t bad, and good to get off the nudie anyway, so it’s just to get it out of the way and I won’t be getting any stick off any of the other lads.

“I feel like I’ve come on in size and I’m starting to feel more comfortable as I’m getting older. That’s obviously credit to strength conditioners and coaches, who put us through our paces in the gym.”

Byrne is pleased with the way Wigan have started the season and how they are improving with each game.

“Obviously we would’ve liked not to have lost any at all, but we are learning every week,” he added.