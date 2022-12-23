Alongside his teammates, the 23-year-old will enjoy a short break over the festive period following the first stint of pre-season.

Byrne states he is expecting a busy few days in the run up to 2023, but is looking forward to it.

“It’s a lot of family time really,” he said.

Liam Byrne

“We’ll be going out for a nice meal and stuff between Christmas and New Year.

“My brother and his wife are coming down and staying with us for six days.

“It’s just about trying to get the family together, there will be a couple of kids running around the house.

“My little sister has just had a newborn little girl.

“We’ve got her in the house now, so it’s a bit of a racket at the best of times, but she’s doing great.

“We’ve got to keep the kids happy, so there’ll be a lot of running around between Christmas and New Year.

“I’ll cherish that time, then I’ll get back in for training, raring to go.

“One of my mates normally has a gathering for New Year’s Eve, which is a bit of a tradition, so I will bring in the new year that way, but it’ll be nothing too heavy.”