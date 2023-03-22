The prop featured for Matty Peet’s side in the round one game against Hull KR, but had to wait patiently for his second appearance of the campaign, which came last week against Huddersfield Giants.

Byrne states he’s now determined to cement his place in the matchday squad.

“It was a tough few weeks, I was dying to get back in,” Byrne said.

Liam Byrne

“I didn’t have the best luck with my knee after the first game, so I was trying to get back from that.

“It wasn’t the best the week after either, and then it was a matter of just getting back in because the middles were playing well.

“I just kept chipping away at it in training and putting my best foot forward.

“My knee is feeling a lot better, just trying to find ways to keep it feeling good.

“Fortunately I got back into the team, and hopefully I can stay there now, but you can’t be complacent.

“Just because you’ve got a starting squad number doesn’t mean you can go straight in.

“The lads are playing well so you have to fight for that shirt.

“It means a lot to me having the number 10, so I’ll keep working hard to keep it.”

Byrne says last week’s 14-12 victory over Huddersfield was the type of game he needed, and is expecting more of the same against Salford this Friday.

“It was huge, and a tough game, with a bit of grind,” he added.

“For my first game back, it was good to get that win under my belt.

“I needed that kind of match.

“As a team, it stands us in good stead. We’ve not had one for a while, so it was good.

“We always have a tough game against Salford every time we play them.

“They’ve got some big middles and work hard, so I’m looking forward to it.