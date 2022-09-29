Wigan Warriors' Liam Byrne included in the Ireland squad for the Rugby League World Cup
Wigan’s Liam Byrne has been named in the Ireland squad for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.
By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 12:29 pm
The prop is included alongside his new club teammate Toby King, who will link up with the Warriors for the 2023 campaign after a loan move from Warrington Wolves.
Meanwhile, James McDonnell, who will join Leeds Rhinos from Wigan next season, has also been named.
Ireland start their World Cup campaign against Jamaica on October 16.
They will then face Lebanon and New Zealand in their other two group games.