Matty Peet’s side face Hull KR on February 18 in their opening game of the competition, but have pre-season friendlies with Whitehaven, Barrow and Salford Red Devils beforehand.

Byrne believes he has laid good foundations for himself, but is now determined to “cement” his style of play in the next 12 months.

“I can’t wait for the season already,” he said. .

Liam Byrne

“I’m raring to go, and I’m really looking forward to it.

“Hopefully I can build on my game and cement my style.

“I feel like I’ve got a good base from last year, adding a few must-haves because that’s the way I want to go.

“I’ve found the way that I want to play and the style I like, so I just want to do more of that.

“That’s pretty much my goal for next year.

“I learnt a lot in the last pre-season, and I was able to build my game around a few things.

“I want to turn that into something solid and get it to be the best that it can be.

“I’m always learning at the same time as well, taking everything I can from the coaches.”

Byrne says the Wigan squad are hungry for more success in 2023 following their Challenge Cup victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 23-year-old also admits the play-off semi-final defeat to Leeds Rhinos has also had an impact, but believes it is something they have learned from.

“For the lads that hadn’t won it, like myself, getting a taste of winning a trophy was one of the best days of my life,” he added.

“I want to feel that again, so I’m sure we’ll do everything we can to get there again to bring the cup back here.

“Obviously losing the play-off semi-final was gut-wrenching, and is not the kind of way you want to go out, but we will learn from that as well and make sure we do better next time.