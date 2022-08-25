Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two teams go head-to-head at the DW Stadium on Friday night, in their fourth meeting of the season.

Byrne states despite not being from Wigan, the fixture has become something that means just as much to him as the local lads.

He said: “We’ve had a good week in training, on the back of the win against Toulouse.

Liam Byrne is looking forward to the game against St Helens

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The energy has been immense, and has had a really good feeling about it.

“We can’t wait for the last few games to round off the season, and hopefully we can secure that second spot.

“We are not looking too far ahead, because Wigan V Saints is the biggest match of the year, no matter what. These are the games we look forward to and we want to come out with a win to put us in the best position possible.

“They’ve been the benchmark for a few years, so to go against them always shows us where we are at as a team.

“We’ve had some great competitions with them so far this season, but this will be a great marker.

“We definitely have the squad and capability, it’s just about going out there and doing it. It won’t be easy but hopefully we can get the job done.

“A win would be massive going forward, as it would give us the confidence we could beat anyone.

“The match itself doesn’t really need to be talked about that much. We have touched on how big it is, but subconsciously it’s ingrained in everyone’s heads.

“I’m not from Wigan myself, but I know this game means everything to the people from St Helens and Wigan.

“That’s something that has grown on me, because coming into these weeks it’s already something in the back of your mind. You just feel like you can give that bit more.

“Even at youth level, it stuck with me. It’s always going to be the biggest game, and the ones I always look forward to playing.

“Hopefully the DW Stadium will be booming and it’ll be great to have all the Wiganers in there supporting us.”

Byrne says there is currently not a focus on the second game of the Bank Holiday double-header, which sees Wigan travel to Hull KR on Monday.

“I’ve not even thought about that game yet,” he added.

“The size of the Saints game sort of takes your mind off everything else. We’ve got one job for now, and we want to get it done, so we’re not looking at anything else.