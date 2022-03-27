Wigan Warriors beat Salford Red Devils on Friday night

Wigan Warriors: Liam Byrne's opening try amongst the highlights from Friday night

Wigan Warriors beat Salford Reds Devils at the DW Stadium on Friday night to progress to the next round of the Challenge Cup.

By Amos Wynn
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 4:55 am

Matty Peet’s side booked their place in the quarter-finals of the competition with a 20-0 victory.

Tries from Liam Byrne, Liam Marshall and John Bateman helped them on their way, and were among the standout moments from the game.

Here are some of the highlights:

1. The return of some familiar faces

Joe Burgess was one of the former Wigan players in the Salford team on Friday night.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

2. Byrne powers over

Liam Byrne claimed his first try of the season, as he forced his way over the line.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

3. Hardaker on target

Zak Hardaker enjoyed a good night with the boot in front of the sticks, kicking all three conversions and a penalty.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

4. Marshall adds his name to the scoresheet

Liam Marshall claimed Wigan's second try of the evening, after Salford failed to deal with a Thomas Leuluai kick.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

John Bateman
