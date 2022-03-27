Matty Peet’s side booked their place in the quarter-finals of the competition with a 20-0 victory.
Tries from Liam Byrne, Liam Marshall and John Bateman helped them on their way, and were among the standout moments from the game.
Undefined: readMore
Here are some of the highlights:
1. The return of some familiar faces
Joe Burgess was one of the former Wigan players in the Salford team on Friday night.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Byrne powers over
Liam Byrne claimed his first try of the season, as he forced his way over the line.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Hardaker on target
Zak Hardaker enjoyed a good night with the boot in front of the sticks, kicking all three conversions and a penalty.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Marshall adds his name to the scoresheet
Liam Marshall claimed Wigan's second try of the evening, after Salford failed to deal with a Thomas Leuluai kick.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com