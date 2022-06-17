The Warriors pair are included in a side which features four debutants, as Shaun Wane assesses his options ahead of this year’s Rugby League World Cup.

Meanwhile, former Wigan fullback Sam Tomkins will captain the team, while George Williams and Michael McIlorum are also included in the line-up.

Wane said: “This is the start of the World Cup as far as I’m concerned. This game is as important as the Fiji game, which is just before the World Cup starts.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Bateman

“First and foremost, I want to win. Ellery will have his team very motivated and we need to be better than them. It’s simple.

“I’ve picked a group of players who in my heart I know can do the job. Some are new to the set up; others like Ryan Hall are very experienced and are still performing at a high level.

“I’ve made the call on George Williams who, on his day, is one of the best in the world. If it doesn’t work out, it’s on me as head coach.

“Our preparation has been excellent, the players have been superb in training and there’s a good spirit in camp.”