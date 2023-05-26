News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Liam Farrell discusses the feeling of going through golden point as he reflects on the win over Hull KR

Liam Farrell says Wigan Warriors can take both positives and negatives from their golden point victory over Hull KR.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th May 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

The second-rower went over for a hat-trick in the 26-22 win at Craven Park, including the deciding try in additional time.

Farrell states it’s never easy playing away to the Robins, and admits there were some nervy moments in the latter stages of the game.

“We had some pretty tough memories from the first round here,” he said.

Liam Farrell celebrates scoring the winning try in golden pointLiam Farrell celebrates scoring the winning try in golden point
“We knew it was going to be a tough physical game.

“It’s pleasing to come away with a late win, even though there were parts of that game where we were far from our best, but it’s something we’ll fix up during the week.

“I don’t want to kill the mood too much- a win is a win.

“Looking at the things we can fix up will improve us and make us a better team.

“The teams I have played in where you don’t play well but grind out the wins are some of the best I’ve been involved in, so that’s one of the biggest positives I can take.

“There was still some really good stuff in there. We showed some good attacking ability, but defensively there were a few areas we needed to be better in.

“To come to Hull KR, who have been flying, and get the win is a really good result for us.

“The Wigan fans travelled really well, and we performed to a point where we could get the two points- which is what matters at the end of the day.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been here and had an easy performance- you’ve always got to grind out the wins.

“I’ve not been involved in too many golden points, and hope there’s not too many more either.

“Unfortunately for Hull KR, Mikey Lewis missed the first opportunity and then they were offside, which put us in a prime position and we were able to swing it our way.

“It’s a little bit nerve-racking and teams can get flustered, but thankfully we’ve got some really special players like Bevan (French).

“It’s about composing yourself and that’s where the big players stand up.

“We were set for the one but Bevan saw we were in a better position to score a try.

"You’ve just got to follow players like him when he looks like he’s about to create an opportunity.

"It’s always nice to get over the line, but I’m more pleased with the two points.

"We addressed that we weren’t great, but it’s still good to get a last minute win.

"Going into the Magic Weekend we’re starting to get a more settled team, and hopefully you’ll see some consistency.”

