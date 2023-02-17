Matty Peet’s side start the campaign with an away trip to Hull KR on Saturday (K.O. 1pm).

Farrell states there were plenty of positive signs throughout the Warriors’ pre-season programme ahead of their opener at Craven Park.

“It’s has been creeping up on us for a few weeks,” he said.

Liam Farrell

“The first two games of pre-season were great to see how some of the young lads performed, and then the third one was good to get minutes in the legs for me personally.

“The way the team performed was outstanding for a first hit out.

“We’ve put an emphasis on the simple things and effort areas, and I think we got everything out of the game that we wanted to.

“It felt quite fresh, and the way the first half went was exactly what we wanted.

“It’s always a positive when you can keep the same players in the spine.

“Jai (Field) and Harry (Smith) were outstanding for us last year, and hopefully it’ll be the same again.

“We’ve also got Pow (Sam Powell) in his testimonial year, who adds a lot of experience to them.

“There’s no jealousy towards St Helens, I admire them and they’ve deserved everything they’ve got over the last four years.

“The motivation for us is being better than what we were last year.

“It was a disappointing end, despite it being a very good season.”

Farrell says he’s pleased for the younger members of the Wigan squad who have been handed starting kit numbers for the upcoming campaign.

“They are all fully deserved,” he added.

“Over the last few years I’ve probably reaped praise onto them all.

“Harry (Smith) will admit his first year was probably frustrating, but over the last couple of years he’s really grown into his position and has found a big voice in the team.

“For Morgan (Smithies) and Liam (Byrne) to get those positions numbers wise is a credit to them for all of the hard work they’ve put in.

“They could be the backbone of the club for the next few years.”

This season will also be Farrell’s first year as Wigan captain, after taking over the armband from Thomas Leuluai.

“I don’t need to talk to Tommy or Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) because I’ve been fortunate enough to be around them for a long time,” he explained.

“Just seeing their personal traits and how they go about their business is enough for me.

“If I can use any of that to my advantage then hopefully it will help me with my leadership role.

“I’ve never chased it, but that’s probably because of the talented players we’ve had in the team.

“As I’ve progressed through my career and become more experienced it’s just fallen upon me.

“Matty (Peet) spoke to me about it at the end of last season, and I was never going to turn around and say no.