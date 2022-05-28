Huddersfield Giants are the team that stand between Matty Peet’s side and the trophy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Farrell states he’s now a completely different kind of player and figure at the club since Wigan last won the competition.

“It’s been two completely different parts of my career,” he said.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Farrell was involved in Wigan Warriors last Challenge Cup win

“In 2011 and 2013 I was surrounded by a lot of experienced and talented players.

“You could possibly say I was a passenger in those two cup wins, but now you could say I’m one of the more experienced players trying to bring the young lads through and win them a Challenge Cup.

“I wouldn’t say I’m copying what someone else has done, but I’ll use the knowledge they’ve passed on.

“My main messages are: enjoy the occasion, these are the reasons we play the game and make sure we do all the small things right in the game otherwise it can pass us by in a blink of an eye.

“It’s been great for the last few months, being a lad from Wigan and having the possibility of leading the club out for a cup final.

“I’ve been trying to stay quite calm and level headed, but I’d say there’s a bit of pressure on myself to bring the trophy home for the fans and the club, but it’s not going to be given to us.

“Huddersfield have a lot of talented players, I think the spine is their key. We lost to them a couple of weeks ago but it will be two completely different teams this time round.