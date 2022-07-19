The Wigan Warriors winger went over for a record-breaking seven tries against Hull FC on Friday night at the DW Stadium.

Farrell ranks French highly in the list of people he’s played with, due to the natural talent he possesses.

He said: “To score seven tries is phenomenal, you don’t see it knocking about in the game now, especially in Super League, you need to go back to the era of Martin Offiah. I’m really chuffed that he’s been able to break Lesley Vainikolo’s record.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Farrell rates Bevan French as one of the best players he's featured alongside

“It’s hard to put him in a bracket with the likes of Sean O’Loughlin, who have been absolute legends of the club for such a long time, but in terms of natural talent and ability, I can’t think of anyone above him, in terms of who I’ve played with.

“His speed and talent with the ball is second to none, and we’ve seen it since the first day he got here. In the 2020 season he was outstanding but this year he’s been exceptional. To say he’s played most of the year on the wing, it’s unbelievable.

“If you ask Bevan he will be pointing a lot of the success at Jai, as he gave him a lot of the ball on Friday, and some of the tries were walk-ins, but it took a lot of natural finishing to do what he did.

“Another thing he’ll put it down to is the team, and the work the middles did.”

Farrell believes the Warriors are well equipped across the park, and states there is currently a healthy battle for places within the squad.

“Everyone is just enjoying their own individual roles, there’s a lot of competition,” he added.

“You look at our starting middles on Friday, Morgan Smithies, Ethan Havard and Liam Byrne, three very young but talented lads.

“You then bring Singo (Brad Singleton), Mike Cooper, Ollie Partington into the mix, there’s a lot of talent and experience.