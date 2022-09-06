The 32-year-old was selected by the Man of Steel panellists for the fourth year in a row.

Farrell, who features alongside his Wigan Warriors teammates Jai Field and Bevan French, states he is proud to have been recognised.

He said: “I’m really pleased to be acknowledged as one of the standout players in the league and to be amongst all these players.

Liam Farrell has been named in the Super League Dream Team for a fifth time

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The competition in the back row has been great this year, so it’s really good to be involved.

“It’s not something you set out to be a part of, but just to be recognised by the panel of past players is great.

“It’s something you can look back on at the end of your career and think that’s ‘quite an honour.’

“There are other players in our team who haven’t been selected for this who have done more than their job this year, and would’ve been at home in this selection.”

Farrell says the 2022 season has been one of the best campaign’s he’s been involved in at Wigan.

“It’s been a standout year for me,” he added.

“The unbeaten record at home is quite nice, I like that.

“It seems like the fans have enjoyed it as well, because the numbers they have turned up in has been great.

“It’s always good to acknowledge them and show that we are thankful for what they do.