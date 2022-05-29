Wigan Warriors beat Huddersfield Giants 16-14 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to win the competition for a 20th time.

Farrell states the victory will always hold a special place in his heart, and is different to the previous times he’s picked up a winners medal.

He said: “I couldn’t do it justice how proud I am.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Farrell says lifting the Challenge Cup with Thomas Leuluai was one of the proudest moments of his career

“It was an unbelievable moment, words can’t do it justice, especially to do it with Tommy (Leuluai), a bloke I’ve looked up to for a long time.

“Lifting it with him is probably one of the proudest moments of my career. This win will have its own special place where I will look back and think ‘what an outstanding moment.’

“This win feels different to the others, probably because we played average at best and had a lot of errors, but on the flip side of that we competed hard and were resilient.

“The mental toughness we showed to get into the game is the best it’s been.

“I’m just happy that we won and got those young lads a trophy. I’m pleased for the team as a whole, getting us back to winning ways.

“I was lucky as a young lad that I had so many experienced players around me, and I wanted to make these boys lucky.

“Hopefully this puts us in a position to win more.”

Farrell also jokes Liam Marshall will be after a statue after his heroic winning try in the final minutes of the game.

The winger reacted fast to get on the end of a Harry Smith kick to the left corner.

“That play from Harry was brilliant,” he added.

“It was like a seasoned pro doing it. He looked comfortable and executed the play perfectly.

“Marshy in the corner, he won us the semi and now he’s won us the final, so I think someone might make him a statue in Wigan at the moment with the way he is going.