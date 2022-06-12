Matty Peet’s side produced a 30-12 victory over Salford Red Devils at the AJ Bell Stadium on Friday night.

Farrell states it was pleasing to get the result, with the team now able to rest and look ahead to the rest of the campaign.

He said: “I’ve been in that situation, where you can play the game before a week off and you’re not quite happy with yourself or the team, so it plays on your mind for 14 days, which is not ideal.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Farrell says there is plenty more to come from the current Wigan squad

“We spoke about that, and everyone put the effort in. We got the rewards so we can relax in a position where we have already won one cup and are in a prime position to attack the Super League.

“The coaching staff, and particularly Matty (Peet), put it to us that we weren’t actually playing that well before the cup final and that we needed to sort our form out.

“We didn’t start the Cas game positively, but other than that it was quite a good 60 minutes, and then against Salford the first half was really intense, but got our rewards after the break for the amount of pressure we put them under.

“One thing we’ve tried to improve is our defence. It wasn’t where it needed to be in the couple of games before the final, so we spoke about turning up for each other, and I thought we did that really well.

“It was a key area for us, and we hung in there which was very pleasing.

“If you look at how we have played, there’s been a lot of commitment from the lads to get us where we are, but it’s making sure we stay consistent now and not get complacent.

“It’s exciting times, because as well as we’ve actually played, I don’t think we’ve seen the best of the squad yet.”

Before the victory against Salford, it was announced Farrell had signed a new three-year contract with Wigan.

The new deal will keep the 31-year-old at the club until at least the end of the 2025 season.

“I was lucky that me and the club were on the same page,” he added.

“I wanted to stay and they wanted to keep me, so I was very pleased to get it done and get another three years on the table.

“It’s looking like I’m going to stay a one club man, which I’m really pleased about.

“I started out as a lad who wanted to play one game for my hometown club and I’ve been able to achieve a lot more than that.

“We’ve had a tough couple of years just gone, but in that time we have developed a lot of lads who I think can make us challenge for silverware.