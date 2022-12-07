The winger admits he would often be focusing on alternative career paths during his time with the reserves.

Ultimately a couple of lifelines gave Marshall the belief that he could be a Wigan player.

“I came into the academy system quite late,” he said.

Liam Marshall

“After a year I was told they wouldn’t be keeping me on, but I got a lifeline and stayed on for a season.

“At the end of that I was told again I wasn’t going to be kept, but was given another lifeline by the reserves system.

“There were times when I was close to stopping and I didn’t have the right mentality.

“It wasn’t down to a lack of effort, but rugby wasn’t the number one thing for me at the time because I had it in my head that it wasn’t going to be my career.

Liam Marshall spent time on loan with Swinton Lions

“My reserves contract was more like a hobby, playing part time and getting a bit of extra money.

“My main focus was finding a job and at training my mind was probably elsewhere.

“It probably helped me in the long-run, but if I could go back now I’d give myself a little push in the right direction.

“I went to play for Swinton in 2016 and luckily had a good year. It really helped to mature me as a player.

“They had a good group of lads there, and I didn’t have too much pressure on me.

“They played some good rugby which suited my game, I just enjoyed it really, testing myself every week against men.

“It was a moulding period that helped me in the right direction.

“I remember driving home, and my agent rang to say Wigan wanted to offer me a full time contract.

“It came as a bit of a shock, and it was only then I thought ‘I’ve got to give this a real crack and see what I can make of it.’

“Before that I was sort of distant with rugby so that chance sort of helped things to click in my head as I knew it was my last chance.

“I was just lucky a few coaches backed me and pushed my name forward.

“It does give a greater appreciation of where you are and what you are doing, so I’m very thankful.

“I was quite lucky with how I got into the team.

“I had a good pre-season, and I was named in the first few squads as 18th man.

“I warmed-up in the World Club Challenge against Cronulla, which felt special because it was such a big occasion.

“A few players picked up injuries in that game, and the week after, so then I played.

“If that didn’t happen, I might’ve not got a chance that year.

“I had a decent year in my first season and kicked on from there.

“Things could’ve panned out a lot differently if those things didn’t happen and I didn’t take my chance. We could be having a different conversation.