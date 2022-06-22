The winger scored the winning tries in both the semi-final and final of the Challenge Cup, and has gone over four times in the last two Super League games for Matty Peet’s side.

Despite his good form throughout the season so far, Marshall is focussed on improving his game further and continuing his current run to help the team achieve more success.

He said: “I’m really enjoying myself, there’s nothing to complain about, I’m probably living the dream at the minute. It’s great coming to work everyday and being around the lads.

Liam Marshall says he's been "living the dream"

“Personally, I’ve had some big moments in some big games, and when I look back on my career, they are things I will never forget.

“For now, I’m just trying to hit a good run of form. I feel like I’ve played quite well this year after a couple of injury hit seasons, so I just want to keep that going because I’ve got more to give.

“Hopefully, I can keep producing this form and continue to get better heading into the backend of the year, which will only help the team.

“I want to get more involved in the games. I want to have a bigger impact and try to cut out any little errors or mistakes in both attack and defence, doing what I can to help the lads be successful on the field.

“If everyone has that mindset, then that will only help us to be a successful team this year.

“The time off has meant we’ve been able to look back at and appreciate what we achieved with the Challenge Cup.

“The two games after the final were just as impressive, and is what we want to be about as a team.

“We knew we needed a good performance in the Salford game, because you don’t want to head into a break with a loss, as it would play on your mind and hamper that period.

“The fact that we had such a clinical second half meant we could enjoy our time off even more.

“Training on Monday was sort of a refresh and a new start. Hopefully we can now kick on and do even more.”

At the Challenge Cup homecoming at Robin Park last month, Marshall entertained fans with his best Freddie Mercury impression.

The winger jokes he’s always prepared to do it, and admits it’s a common occurrence in training.

“It’s always in the locker just in case it needs to come out,” he added.

“I don’t necessarily practice it, but I have short bursts in training from time to time, just singing and making the noises.

“I’m sure if we can get some more silverware this year then I’m sure that will come out again.