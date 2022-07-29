The winger scored a hat-trick, along with Bevan French, in Wigan Warriors’ 46-4 victory over Hull KR at the DW Stadium.

Marshall states he’s in constant communication with Matty Peet about what he should be working on.

He said: “I feel like I’ve got a lot more to give, but I will keep doing my bit for the team. As long as I’m doing my job and we’re getting results, everything else will take care of itself.

Liam Marshall says he is focussed on improving his game

"I hope I’m not at my career best, because I feel there is room for improvement.

"Matty (Peet) is straight down the line and tells me what he wants, and they’re probably not the things you’d expect from a winger. I need to keep doing it to stay in the team.

"I’m proud and happy with where I am, but I am striving for more. Losing sight of that is something that could derail me. I try to have the same hunger and attitude to what I had when I was working and playing in the reserves.

"I know if I don’t have that hunger then that’s when I go missing in games.

"I hadn’t thought about the World Cup at the start of the year and Waney put me in his training side, so it would be a dream to get into that squad, but to do that I need to play my best rugby for Wigan.

"I’m taking week by week and I’m thinking too far into the future.”

Marshall also admits he has enjoyed playing alongside Jai Field and French so far this season.

"They are two maverick players who can create something out of anything,” he added.

"They have been great for us this year, and have done some magic things.

"As a team we can’t be reliant on them, it’s something we do need to keep working on.

"It is a pleasure to play outside them because they make my job easier, but it does come off the hard work of everyone else.

“It’s a great squad as a whole. From day one of pre-season we’ve been about building bonds and relationships.

"There’s been a plan to be successful on the field.