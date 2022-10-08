The winger came off the bench in the 50-0 win over Fiji at the AJ Bell Stadium on Friday night but will not be part of Shaun Wane’s squad for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.

Marshall states he just had to embrace the occasion for what it was and learn from the experience, after receiving the news while on his stag do in Las Vegas.

He said: “It was obviously good to make my England debut, but it’s a bit bittersweet because it’s disappointing not to be in the World Cup squad.

Liam Marshall made his England debut against Fiji, along with Sam Powell and other members of the Wigan Warriors squad

“When Shaun (Wane) rang me, he said he wanted me to be involved in the Fiji game and be sort of on standby.

“I got the call when I was in Vegas, while dressed as a lifeguard ready to go out. I needed to get some decent reception to hear what the news was.

“To get an opportunity was great and I really enjoyed it, so I just tried to drink it in. It was a privilege and an honour.“It’s a strange one, but I’ve enjoyed this week and embraced it for what it is. I’ve got to take every opportunity and pulling on the England shirt is like a childhood dream, so I was never going to turn that down.

“Having that first game under my belt is really good, and hopefully there will be more to come in the future.

"It was good to share the experience with the boys from Wigan, because you want to see your mates and the people you play with get to that highest level, so it’s been a good week.

“Working with the best our country has to offer is great, just being around them and learning things in training.

“They’re a good group and I wish them really well for the World Cup. I’ll watch and cheer them on. Hopefully they can do something special.

“I’m not sure if I’ll get the call, but I’ll just keep doing what I usually do, just ticking over and getting myself ready for a good pre-season with Wigan.”

Marshall came on for his debut at half time, replacing Jack Welsby at fullback.

The 26-year-old jokes he won’t be taking the role from Jai Field at Wigan any time soon.

“I was sort of unsure before the game where I would be playing,” he added.

“I was told at half time I’d be coming on for Jack at fullback, which is a position I played as a kid, so I just tried to buzz around, being lively.

“I was never going to be a ball playing fullback.

“It went alright, but I think Jai (Field) can keep his spot next year, there’s nothing to worry about.