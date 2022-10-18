After extending his stay, the winger will now remain with the club until at least the end of the 2025 season.

Marshall states Wigan head coach Matty Peet has played a huge role in helping through his career.

He said: “I’m very happy to sign this new contract - it was a no brainer for me. I don’t see myself playing anywhere else in Super League.

Liam Marshall

“I’d never thought it would progress the way it has for me and I still felt like a Wigan fan even when I was playing in the academy. I want to keep pushing on and win more.

“Matty (Peet) has played a big part in my development. During that transitional period when I was on a part-time contract, it made sense for me to go and play Championship rugby and it went well for me with Matty as my point of contact at Wigan.

“He’s played a big part in where I’ve got to today. and as long as I can keep performing, I’m sure the relationship will continue to work well.”

After playing his junior rugby at Wigan St Patricks, Marshall came through the Warriors academy, before gaining first team experience with Swinton Lions.

He signed his first professional contract in 2017, and made his breakthrough on the wing.