Wigan Warriors link up with Premier League and Premiership Rugby clubs for pre-season preparations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors head of performance Ian Bentley spent time with other elite sporting clubs in preparation for pre-season ahead of the 2025 title-defending campaign.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bentley, who previously worked in the club’s academy before being promoted to the first-team coaching staff at the end of 2020, has helped the Warriors enjoy plenty of success over recent seasons, including the unprecedented Grand Slam in 2024, the 2023 Super League title and the 2022 Challenge Cup.

Head coach Matt Peet and assistants Sean O’Loughlin and Thomas Leuluai recently spent time in the Big Apple with NFL outfit New York Giants, while Bentley has visited the likes of Premier League outfit Southampton, and Premiership Rugby club Northampton Saints to pick up fresh ideas ahead of another title-defending Super League season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Warriors will look to defend their Super League title once again in 2025

Wigan’s former director of performance Mark Bitcon also currently works for Southampton FC, and was promoted to head of football operations earlier this year.

Bentley said: “We’ll always try to get around to different clubs. It sort of reaffirms what we’re doing, we’re happy with it, and it gives you a bit of confidence. But it also gives you new ideas from different sports.

“It’s through our connections, but we have links at all different clubs that we’ll go and visit. It’s good to see different sports, see different things and get fresh ideas.”

Wigan Warriors head into a break for Christmas after four weeks of pre-season, with overseas and England internationals soon set to report back to Robin Park Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first group underwent fitness tests such as the ‘Yo-Yo’ to begin their pre-season, finishing the first period of preparations with the gruelling Formby Beach session - with the first-team joined by the club’s academy youngsters.

“The lads have pushed it right from the off,” Bentley continued.

“It allows us to take the whole group forward, and we will test them at the end of pre-season as well. It’s a bit of a confidence booster too, at the back end of the season, showing that everything that they've been doing has paid off.

“We always say that pre-season is a really important time; if you start well, it goes from there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Kris Radlinski joined Peet, O’Loughlin and Leuluai in New York earlier in November, funded by owner Mike Owner, after forging a partnership with the NFL side. The trip to the United States came ahead of Wigan’s historic Super League clash against Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium as part of a quadruple-header in Sin City.

Radlinski told Wigan Today: “It was a great opportunity to go and experience things. I made a connection and sent them clips, and going to Las Vegas was a part of the introduction.

“We went in, toured everything and we had three different department meetings; the analysis guys, the performance director and recruitment.

“It was brilliant, and then on Sunday, we went to the game. It was an amazing experience.

“Every year, we’re going to have to look at these kinds of opportunities.”