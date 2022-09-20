The half back captained the club in their 40-12 victory over Wakefield, to lift the cup after an unbeaten campaign.

Astley states he’s pleased with what he’s learnt throughout the year, and hopes it will stand him in good stead next season.

He said: “I’m very happy, this is the first trophy I’ve won for Wigan because I’ve not had the chance with the academy because of Covid, so this one is really big.

Logan Astley

“The turnout has been good all season, loads of people have come watching and been talking about the game.

“It’s nice when people recognise what you are doing, and can see all the lads are putting the work in.

“It’s really good just meeting new players and stuff in the reserves, the team is different every week so you need to adapt, which has been really enjoyable.

“At the beginning of the season we said we had 14 chances, and to make the most of them.

“Everyone is a good player at Wigan so it’s always good, and whoever is playing, we tend to win.

“I’ve learnt loads this season from the lads like Tommy (Leuluai). .

“Hopefully I can pass that on to some of the younger lads.

“I’ve enjoyed being the captain for the reserves, it’s really good.