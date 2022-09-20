Wigan Warriors: Logan Astley reflects on the reserves' Grand Final victory and discusses his targets for next season
Logan Astley says he was delighted to pick up his first trophy for Wigan Warriors in the Reserves’ Grand Final at Robin Park Arena.
The half back captained the club in their 40-12 victory over Wakefield, to lift the cup after an unbeaten campaign.
Astley states he’s pleased with what he’s learnt throughout the year, and hopes it will stand him in good stead next season.
He said: “I’m very happy, this is the first trophy I’ve won for Wigan because I’ve not had the chance with the academy because of Covid, so this one is really big.
“The turnout has been good all season, loads of people have come watching and been talking about the game.
“It’s nice when people recognise what you are doing, and can see all the lads are putting the work in.
“It’s really good just meeting new players and stuff in the reserves, the team is different every week so you need to adapt, which has been really enjoyable.
“At the beginning of the season we said we had 14 chances, and to make the most of them.
“Everyone is a good player at Wigan so it’s always good, and whoever is playing, we tend to win.
“I’ve learnt loads this season from the lads like Tommy (Leuluai). .
“Hopefully I can pass that on to some of the younger lads.
“I’ve enjoyed being the captain for the reserves, it’s really good.
“Next season, I’m just looking to build off this one. I want to play more Super League games. I’ve had two this year, so if I can double or triple that then I’ll be very happy.”