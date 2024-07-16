Wigan Warriors: Major boost with appeal decision made on Australian ace Adam Keighran ahead of Hull FC clash

By Josh McAllister
Published 16th Jul 2024, 18:05 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 18:10 BST
Wigan Warriors have been successful in overturning the one-match ban handed to Australian centre Adam Keighran.

The 27-year-old will now be available for Saturday’s Super League trip to the MKM Stadium to face Hull FC in Round 18.

He was initially handed a suspension for a Grade B dangerous/throw lift on Monday by the match review panel following the 16-12 derby win over St Helens, deemed on the higher end of the scale.

A statement read: “Adam Keighran of Wigan Warriors has successfully challenged a Grade B dangerous throw / lift charge imposed after last Friday’s Betfred Super League fixture against St Helens.

Wigan Warriors centre Adam Keighran is now free to play against Hull FCWigan Warriors centre Adam Keighran is now free to play against Hull FC
"The Independent Operational Rules Tribunal found him not guilty.”

It’s a major boost for the Warriors, with reigning Man of Steel Bevan French recently joining the club’s list of injured players after suffering a hamstring blow in the lead-up to last Friday’s clash against St Helens.

Jai Field, Kruise Leeming, Tom Forber and Willie Isa also remain sidelined due to respective injuries.

