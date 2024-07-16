Wigan Warriors: Major boost with appeal decision made on Australian ace Adam Keighran ahead of Hull FC clash
The 27-year-old will now be available for Saturday’s Super League trip to the MKM Stadium to face Hull FC in Round 18.
He was initially handed a suspension for a Grade B dangerous/throw lift on Monday by the match review panel following the 16-12 derby win over St Helens, deemed on the higher end of the scale.
A statement read: “Adam Keighran of Wigan Warriors has successfully challenged a Grade B dangerous throw / lift charge imposed after last Friday’s Betfred Super League fixture against St Helens.
"The Independent Operational Rules Tribunal found him not guilty.”
It’s a major boost for the Warriors, with reigning Man of Steel Bevan French recently joining the club’s list of injured players after suffering a hamstring blow in the lead-up to last Friday’s clash against St Helens.
Jai Field, Kruise Leeming, Tom Forber and Willie Isa also remain sidelined due to respective injuries.
