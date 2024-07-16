Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors have been successful in overturning the one-match ban handed to Australian centre Adam Keighran.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old will now be available for Saturday’s Super League trip to the MKM Stadium to face Hull FC in Round 18.

He was initially handed a suspension for a Grade B dangerous/throw lift on Monday by the match review panel following the 16-12 derby win over St Helens, deemed on the higher end of the scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement read: “Adam Keighran of Wigan Warriors has successfully challenged a Grade B dangerous throw / lift charge imposed after last Friday’s Betfred Super League fixture against St Helens.

Wigan Warriors centre Adam Keighran is now free to play against Hull FC

"The Independent Operational Rules Tribunal found him not guilty.”

It’s a major boost for the Warriors, with reigning Man of Steel Bevan French recently joining the club’s list of injured players after suffering a hamstring blow in the lead-up to last Friday’s clash against St Helens.

Jai Field, Kruise Leeming, Tom Forber and Willie Isa also remain sidelined due to respective injuries.