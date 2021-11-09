Wigan Warriors man joins Toulouse
Chris Hankinson has joined Super League new-boys Toulouse on a two-year deal after his release from Wigan Warriors.
The 27-year-old goalkicking back spent the whole of last season on loan with London Broncos.
"I'm very happy with this transfer," he said. "We've been in contact for a long time, and now it's done, it's great!
"I can guarantee that I will give my all on the pitch for this club. Let's go ! "
Toulouse president Bernard Sarrazain added: “I am very satisfied to finalize Christopher's arrival at the club and I thank the leaders of the Wigan Warriors for having released him.
"He's a great boy with a lot of human and athletic qualities.
"Having players of his caliber will help us a lot next season."
Hankinson made 23 appearances for the Warriors, scoring four tries and converting 18 goals.
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20