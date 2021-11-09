Wigan Warriors man joins Toulouse

Chris Hankinson

The 27-year-old goalkicking back spent the whole of last season on loan with London Broncos.

"I'm very happy with this transfer," he said. "We've been in contact for a long time, and now it's done, it's great!

"I can guarantee that I will give my all on the pitch for this club. Let's go ! "

Toulouse president Bernard Sarrazain added: “I am very satisfied to finalize Christopher's arrival at the club and I thank the leaders of the Wigan Warriors for having released him.

"He's a great boy with a lot of human and athletic qualities.

"Having players of his caliber will help us a lot next season."

Hankinson made 23 appearances for the Warriors, scoring four tries and converting 18 goals.