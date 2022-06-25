Matty Peet’s side returned to the DW Stadium for the first time since April, as they produced a 40-6 win in front of a strong crowd.
1. Return of the fan zone
The fan zone at Robin Park Arena returned ahead of the game.
Photo: Bernard Platt
2. 150 year mishmash
The club's 150 year mishmash was on display at the fan zone.
Photo: Bernard Platt
3. A heroes welcome
Wigan paid tribute to those who have served and continue to serve the country, welcoming veterans to the game.
Photo: Bernard Platt
4. Celebrations for the opener
The Wigan players celebrate after Abbas Miski goes over for the first try of the night.
Photo: Bernard Platt