Abbas Miski scored four tries in the victory over Toulouse

Wigan Warriors marked Armed Forces Day on their return to the DW Stadium as Abbas Miski scored four against Toulouse

Wigan Warriors marked Armed Forces Day ahead of their game against Toulouse on Friday evening.

By Amos Wynn
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 12:00 pm

Matty Peet’s side returned to the DW Stadium for the first time since April, as they produced a 40-6 win in front of a strong crowd.

Abbas Miski went over for four tries, while Liam Farrell, Bevan French and Jai Field all scored as well.

Here are the highlights:

1. Return of the fan zone

The fan zone at Robin Park Arena returned ahead of the game.

Photo: Bernard Platt

2. 150 year mishmash

The club's 150 year mishmash was on display at the fan zone.

Photo: Bernard Platt

3. A heroes welcome

Wigan paid tribute to those who have served and continue to serve the country, welcoming veterans to the game.

Photo: Bernard Platt

4. Celebrations for the opener

The Wigan players celebrate after Abbas Miski goes over for the first try of the night.

Photo: Bernard Platt

