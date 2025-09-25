Matt Peet of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet is among a three-strong shortlist for Super League’s Coach of the Year award, alongside Willie Peters of Hull KR and Leigh Leopards chief Adrian Lam.

The last three winners of the Super League Coach of the Year award are in the running for repeat recognition in 2025, with Peet, Peters, and Lam having received the most votes in a poll of the 12 Super League head coaches. The winner will be announced at the Rugby League Awards Night in Manchester on Tuesday, October 7, in the build-up to the 2025 Super League Grand Final.

Peet’s previous Coach of the Year recognition came in 2022, the 41-year-old’s maiden season as head coach of his hometown club. Wigan won the Challenge Cup that season by beating Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Peet has since added six more trophies, with the League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final victory in 2023, and a historic quadruple in 2024, which also included the Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge. This season, the Warriors finished second in the table, guaranteeing a home semi-final in the play-offs, meaning they are just 80 minutes from a return to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Hull KR boss Peters is in contention to win the award for the second year running. The 46-year-old Australian, who took over at Sewell Group Craven Park ahead of the 2023 season, was recognised last autumn after the Robins finished second in the table and reached their maiden Grand Final. This season, they have gone one better in the regular campaign by clinching their first League Leaders’ Shield, and have also won the Challenge Cup at Wembley after beating Warrington Wolves.

Leigh chief Lam is the only one of the trio to have been crowned Coach of the Year twice already, having won the gong for the first time in 2020 as Wigan coach, before claiming his second in his second season with Leigh. In 2023, he guided the Leopards to a Challenge Cup triumph against Peters’ Hull KR at Wembley, and this year, the 55-year-old Papua New Guinean helped secure the club’s best-ever Super League placing of third, guaranteeing a home play-off eliminator.