Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has spoken glowingly of his former colleague and good friend Joel Tomkins, who has landed the head coaching role at Catalans Dragons on a permanent basis.

Tomkins, who made more than 200 appearances for Wigan during his playing career, has been in interim charge of the Dragons since May following the sacking of Steve McNamara, with the 38-year-old securing the job on a permanent basis earlier this week, having put pen to paper on a contract until the end of 2027.

Speaking ahead of Friday night’s Super League clash between the Warriors and Dragons at the Brick Community Stadium, Peet delivered high praise for Tomkins.

"I’m very proud of Joel,” said Peet. “He has obviously made a good impression there in the time that he has been there, both as a player and as a coach.

“Bernard (Guasch, owner), Neil (McIlroy, sporting director) and Alex (Chan, general manager), they’re experienced and they know what they want.

"They’ve had the courage to make that decision and back their instincts, and Joel is a man who obviously knows rugby league, understands what a winning club looks like, and he also understands Catalans Dragons, so I wish him all the best."

Peet and Tomkins’ relationship goes back a long way, and the current Warriors boss was the one who brought him back to the club in a coaching capacity ahead of their Grand Slam-winning campaign.

Tomkins, who represented England in both league and union, was appointed as Wigan’s Scholarship head coach, but also worked with the Academy in an assistant role, as well as helping out with Peet’s first-team throughout the week, too.

"We had a role within the club, looking for a coach and someone to work with the juniors, and we did advertise it, but I rang Joel personally and said I thought he would be perfect for it,” Peet explained.

"But I also understood that he had started a new career (in the Fire Service) and was on his way to the end of his training period, so I understood if it wasn’t for him, but he rang me back within five minutes to arrange a meeting.

"I think he’s always been cut out for a leadership role, and I think he’ll attack this full throttle, and I think it’s good that he’s fresh to coaching; experience is great, but also enthusiasm, freshness and curiosity are important as well. One thing about Joel is that he’ll wear his heart on his sleeve, and he’ll work fantastically hard.”

They may have only spent a year together working in a coaching capacity at Wigan, but Peet knows the key qualities that Tomkins will add to the Dragons.

"He’s straight talking, thoughtful, hard working, wants to improve, similar things to what you’d look for in a player, really, just a good person,” Peet added.

"Obviously, he has rugby league knowledge, but it’s more the journey he has been on in his life, I think he has learned a lot about himself, and I’ve just always found him as someone who was willing to take on challenges with passion and enthusiasm.”