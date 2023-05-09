Wigan Warriors' Matt Wooloff discusses his Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup experience

The 29-year-old represented the USA in last year’s tournament, which created huge interest in the sport.

Wooloff states he enjoyed being part of a camp throughout the competition, as the Americans picked up one win during the group stages.

“The World Cup was an incredible experience- it was one of the best of my life,” he said.

Matt Wooloff represented the USA at the World Cup (Photo by Pat Elmont/Getty Images for Rugby League World Cup)

“Having to gel with a new team was really interesting, and quite the challenge.

“I’ve never had to do that before, where you know you’re playing your first game a week on from meeting people.

“We took the time to build those relationships and put the work in at training every day.

“We were all competing for spots, so we were smashing each other, and that helped us to bond as a team.

“It brought us together really well.”

Wooloff discovered he was eligible to represent the USA after researching the history of his family.

“I qualified through my biological grandfather,” he added.

“He was an American serviceman.

“My dad was adopted when he was a baby, and I grew up with them as my grandparents.

“In the last couple of years, his partner pushed him into getting an ancestry test.

“So we discovered this network of new family members across the state, which is lovely.

“It obviously gives me the heritage to play for the USA.”