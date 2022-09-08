The retired fullback spent two seasons with the Warriors after signing from North Queensland Cowboys in 2014.

Despite not winning any silverware, Bowen states he is grateful for the friends he made during his time in Super League.

He said: “We played Saints in the first year, and Leeds in the second, playing at Old Trafford, which has plenty of history behind it.

Matty Bowen spent two seasons with Wigan Warriors

“Unfortunately we didn’t come away with the chocolates that we needed but it was still good.

“In the first one, Benny (Flower) had a brain explosion, but even though we did 70 odd minutes with a player down, we were still in it before we fell away.

“I would’ve loved to have won a competition in the NRL or Super League, but I’m happy with the friends I have made.

“I’m grateful I had the opportunity to play for Wigan, and I made some friends for life there, who hopefully I can come back over to see. Rugby League brings people together.

“We lived in Up Holland and then Standish, where we were just down the road from Tony Clubb. It was great being so close to the other lads.

“Coming from Australia, me and my partner just loved going to little coffee places. We miss things like that.

“My kids also really enjoyed it. We had our last one Tatum there, she was born the night before the 2015 Grand Final. We want to take her back, because when we ask her where she’s from, she always says ‘Wigan.’

“Hopefully we will get back over there and see the place again, catching up with the players and the coaching staff we met over there.

“Wigan was very welcoming, and I wish I would’ve gone over earlier in my career.

“It’s a very professional club and we really enjoyed our time over there as a family.

“In my two years there, I’ve become a life member, so I’m very grateful for that.”

During his time in England, Bowen was involved in a number of games against NRL opposition, due to Wigan being in World Club Series action.

“In my first year, I came over, played one game against Huddersfield, then jumped on the plane back to play Sydney Roosters,” he added.

“Playing in a World Club Challenge is something I was lucky enough to do, but unfortunately we didn’t win.

“Then the year after, Brisbane came over to play us at the DW Stadium. So I got to see some friends who played for the Broncos.

“It was nice to see those guys, especially because they were our rivals for the Cowboys. It was something special.”

Bowen admits he enjoys catching up with English players when they make the move to Australia.

“I like seeing Wigan players coming to play in the NRL now,” he stated.

You get to see guys like Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, John Bateman and Ryan Sutton.