His side take on Wakefield on Sunday afternoon, which follows the 32-6 victory over Warrington Wolves last time out.

Peet states the win at the DW Stadium on Friday night was a “big step” forward for his side.

He said: “We worked hard last week, but we will now give the lads an opportunity to refresh because after the next game it gets hectic.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet was pleased with Wigan's display against Warrington

"The Warrington game was a big one, not that Wakefield isn’t, but we definitely needed to perform.

"We have shown that we are developing as a team, I felt a lot of satisfaction with our performance.

"Watching us, I thought it was a big step personally, but we’ve got to follow it up.

"You don’t want to take one step forward and two back.”

Despite Wigan coming away with the victory on Friday night, it was the visitors who scored first.

Ben Currie rose high to collect a George Williams kick in the air, before coming down to successfully ground the ball.

Warrington also had half chances to extend their lead, but couldn’t make the most of their opportunities.

As the half time approached, Wigan pulled one back through Sam Halsall on the right side.

The Warriors went over for another just four minutes after the break.

Kai Pearce-Paul did well to offload to Jai Field while under pressure, with the Australian assisting Jake Bibby.

The fullback then went from assisting a try, to saving one, as he chased back to stop Matty Ashton from breaking down the pitch following an interception on the left wing.

Marshall then claimed the ball back for Peet’s side, following a careless play the ball by Wire.

From that, the winger was soon adding his name to the scoresheet, as space appeared on the left side for him to go over in the same set.

Another soon came the way of the 26-year-old, with a high kick from Harry Smith causing Warrington problems, with Bevan French claiming the ball and passing it out wide to his teammate.

It was a similar story for Marshall’s hat-trick.

The ball was allowed to bounce from another Smith kick, and was left loose for the winger to dive on.

In the final moments, Field rounded off the evening with a try of his own, as the game finished 32-6.

Peet was pleased with the balance of Wigan’s performance, and the contribution of certain individuals.

“Harry Smith was outstanding,” he added.

"He was level-headed, and committed to the plan. He has a lot to do with designing our plan, he is very vocal in the week about the way we are going to play.

"I thought he executed it well.

"Warrington produced some great kicks of their own and put us under pressure, so it was great to see Harry turn it round a little bit in the second half.

"We had good balance in our game between going direct and then sometimes not trying to shift the ball as frequently, but when we did we looked quite clinical.

"It was the right balance to win. They mentioned it being a Grand Final, and we won that.