Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporters were invited down to Robin Park Arena on Monday to watch an open training session, before being given the opportunity to get autographs and take pictures with the players.

Peet states he is proud of the close relationship that has been forged between the Warriors and their fans, and believes giving up some time is the least the team can do to show their appreciation.

“It was a brilliant turnout and the lads loved it,” he stated.

Matty Peet takes the time to sign some autographs at Wigan Warriors' open training session

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The long week meant we were able to sacrifice a day's work to spend some time with the supporters and showing our appreciation.

“It was a great day for it, the weather was fantastic.

“That interaction with the fans is just a gentle reminder of how many people are invested in the club and how they enjoy it when we play well.

“It’s about building and getting everyone working closer together.

“Everything the club is doing at the moment on a week to week basis is encouraging that connection with the community, trying to grow the game and looking after the fans.

“I think when no one turns up and no one wants autographs then we will be worried, but at the moment the more people that come, the better.