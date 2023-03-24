His side came from behind to produce a 20-16 win over the Red Devils at the DW Stadium.

Toby King scored a late winner with just over five minutes remaining, while Bevan French was also on the scoresheet as he went over for two fantastic solo tries.

Peet said: “There are things we can improve on, particularly with the ball, and we will get better, but we can never lose that determination, fight and commitment to your mate.

Matty Peet

“That has to become our trademark, and that’s what makes me proud as a coach.

“You can work on the other things, you can improve fluency in attack- and we need to.

“You can’t give your team commitment to each other, and heart.

“I thought the connection between the fans and the team in the last 20 minutes was where it needs to be.

“We need to make sure we get them on board earlier, and we will do, we’ll have some great days here this season.

“This was a great day but it wasn’t the perfect performance, but they are the games you’ve got to pick up along the way.

“I’m loving the fact we are proving that we’ve got that mindset to win from different situations.

“It puts you through it as a coach, but it’s worth it in the end.