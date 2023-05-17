The Warriors travel to Headingley on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm), as they look to bounce back from last week’s defeat at the DW Stadium.

Cade Cust made his return from injury in the 40-18 loss against Rohan Smith’s side, while Ryan Hampshire has been named as 18th man for the last two fixtures, as he looks to get back into first team action.

"They're in the mix," Peet said.

Matty Peet

"I won't give too much away.

"Kaide Ellis could potentially come on board as well.

"We've been a little bit light in the front row in the last few weeks.

"Hopefully with the way Kaide was playing he can get himself right.

Kaide Ellis has missed the last few weeks through injury

"It will be the same as last week for (Liam) Marshall, I can't promise if he'll play or not.

"Hopefully he is available but he'd have to be at 100 percent because Iain Thornley has been doing a good job.

"Jai (Field) is on track to be back just after Magic."

This week the Warriors welcomed former player Mike Forshaw into training.

The retired second-rower played for Wigan between 1987 and 1993.

After hanging up his boots, he returned to the club in the role of strength and conditioning coach, but has since moved into rugby union, and currently works with Wales.

“He’s a friend of mine and a past player of the club who is local,” Peet added.

“We welcome coaches in all of the time, it wasn’t for any special reason, he just wanted to pop in.

“It’s regular practice, we do it most days, and I’m sure most Super League clubs do the same.

“I know when you go into rugby union clubs they have guest coaches.

“Mike’s a friend of ours- very experienced, and we wish him all the best in his current role with Wales.

“I worked with him briefly at Sale but we were friends long before that.

