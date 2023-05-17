News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet discusses his squad options ahead of this weekend's Challenge Cup tie against Leeds Rhinos

Wigan’s Matty Peet says Kaide Ellis could be back in contention for this week’s Challenge Cup tie against Leeds Rhinos.

By Amos Wynn
Published 17th May 2023, 15:23 BST- 2 min read

The Warriors travel to Headingley on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm), as they look to bounce back from last week’s defeat at the DW Stadium.

Cade Cust made his return from injury in the 40-18 loss against Rohan Smith’s side, while Ryan Hampshire has been named as 18th man for the last two fixtures, as he looks to get back into first team action.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They're in the mix," Peet said.

Matty PeetMatty Peet
Matty Peet
Most Popular

"I won't give too much away.

"Kaide Ellis could potentially come on board as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We've been a little bit light in the front row in the last few weeks.

"Hopefully with the way Kaide was playing he can get himself right.

Kaide Ellis has missed the last few weeks through injuryKaide Ellis has missed the last few weeks through injury
Kaide Ellis has missed the last few weeks through injury

"It will be the same as last week for (Liam) Marshall, I can't promise if he'll play or not.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Hopefully he is available but he'd have to be at 100 percent because Iain Thornley has been doing a good job.

"Jai (Field) is on track to be back just after Magic."

Read More
Challenge Cup winner Chris Tuson discusses what makes the competition so special...

This week the Warriors welcomed former player Mike Forshaw into training.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The retired second-rower played for Wigan between 1987 and 1993.

After hanging up his boots, he returned to the club in the role of strength and conditioning coach, but has since moved into rugby union, and currently works with Wales.

“He’s a friend of mine and a past player of the club who is local,” Peet added.

“We welcome coaches in all of the time, it wasn’t for any special reason, he just wanted to pop in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s regular practice, we do it most days, and I’m sure most Super League clubs do the same.

“I know when you go into rugby union clubs they have guest coaches.

“Mike’s a friend of ours- very experienced, and we wish him all the best in his current role with Wales.

“I worked with him briefly at Sale but we were friends long before that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Martin Gleeson, Jon Clarke, Shaun Maloney have all been in, there’s probably names escaping me.”

Related topics:Leeds RhinosWigan