News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June
3 minutes ago Budget 2023: Major change to free childcare announcement imminent
1 hour ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
1 hour ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included
3 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
3 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe

Wigan Warriors' Matty Peet discusses his visit to see a young amateur player in hospital

Wigan’s Matty Peet took the time to visit a young amateur player in hospital last week.

By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:30 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 10:37 GMT

The Warriors head coach went to see Hindley U19s’ Reece Boyd, who has recently been unwell.

Peet says he enjoyed chatting to the youngster, and hopes to welcome him to Robin Park Arena when he’s able to attend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Reece must be a popular member of the rugby league community, because I got about six different messages asking for a video for him,” he said.

Most Popular

“I just thought it was easier to just go.

“If you do a video message then it just ends up on social media anyway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet praises Sam Tomkins and Dan Sarginson following their...

“I just popped along, and he was watching the NRL at the time, so it was quite easy, I just sat and had a chat.

Matty Peet
Matty Peet
Matty Peet

“That game ended up doing my head in, I can’t remember who it was, but it always feels a bit like work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We had a good chat about it, and Reece is obviously a keen fan, he knew the players and knew the game, so hopefully I learnt a bit from him.

“He’s actually in the club’s college academy we have, so there was quite a lot of common ground.

“He was really easy to talk to.

“He’s had his operation now and it seems as if everything’s gone well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He is a lovely lad from a good family, and we are looking forward to inviting him down to training in a few weeks.”

Following the visit, Hindley ARLFC shared a picture on social media.

They wrote: “Reece had a visitor today whilst still in hospital. Matt Peet popped in and cheered him right up.”

WiganNRL