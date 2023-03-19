News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet discusses how Jake Wardle is settling in at the club

Matty Peet believes Jake Wardle will be a good player at Wigan Warriors for many years to come.

By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT- 1 min read
Jake Wardle
Jake Wardle
Jake Wardle

The centre went over for a try and provided an assist in Friday’s 14-12 victory over Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Peet states he was pleased with Wardle’s display against the side he joined Wigan from during the off-season, and is confident there is more to come from the 24-year-old.

"He’s a quality player and has settled in really well,” he said.

"I think he feels valued here and there is much more in him.

Most Popular

"He seems to be enjoying himself, with a smile on his face and spring in his step.

"He’ll be a good player for a good few years here."

Bevan French was also among the scorers on Friday night as he went over for a brace, to take his tally up to four tries so far this season.

Peet says, like every team in Super League, the Warriors backline are trying to demonstrate what they can do each week.

"We don’t mind the conditions at the moment,” he added.

"You might see a bit more ball movement potentially from every team when the opportunity presents itself, but we are ready to play whenever.

"I think you could see against Huddersfield we looked comfortable when playing in a system, but the lads have the freedom to express themselves.”

The Warriors next game comes on Friday night, as they welcome Salford Red Devils to the DW Stadium (K.O. 8pm).

