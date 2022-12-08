The majority of the first team have returned to Robin Park Arena for pre-season training.

Peet states his squad are constantly looking to learn as they prepare for the 2023 campaign.

He said: “From a coaching point of view it feels as if we’ve been at it for a month now.

Matty Peet

“We’ve got different players coming in at different stages but we don’t sit around waiting for people to return, we are working to improve every individual.

“It has very much been focused on continual improvement on a daily basis.

“For the people that are here, they are getting the benefit of it, likewise some of the others are getting some well-earned rest.

“Although there are some physical demands and challenges during this period, it can still be an enjoyable time.

Wigan Warriors are back in pre-season action

“The players enjoy striving to improve, so I don’t think it’s a mindless grind, they understand the purpose of everything we do and are fully motivated.

“Although there are some uncomfortable moments, we want them to enjoy it as well.

“It’s all about preparing for round one. Although there are some games in January, they are just a part of our preparation as well.

“We want to break down the smallest details, finding areas of learning and improvement.

“Regardless of whether we have games or not, it’s about day-to-day action.”

Wigan start their Super League season on February 18 against Hull KR at Craven Park, in a repeat of last year’s opener.

“It’s funny how it has landed,” Peet added.

“The league must see it as an exciting fixture, and so do we. It’s a challenging place to go.

“They’ll have a new coach, who is obviously a past player of ours. We don’t quite know what to expect of them but we know it’ll be a great atmosphere, and it’s a Channel 4 game as well.

“Those fixtures act as light at the end of the tunnel for the players, but hopefully they are enjoying the challenges, and no doubt, Hull KR will be ready for us.

“The game is at the back of our mind, but it’s not something we reference. We are mainly talking about just trying to improve.

“We’ve identified some areas where we feel we can take our game to the next level.

“There are some individual targets for players, and then there are some collective ones.

“The game sits there, and I’m sure the lads are looking at it, but we are also focused beyond that.

“You need to be planning for the backend of the season as well.

“We speak a lot about our values and what we want to stand for. Most of that won’t change from last year.

“We want to make the community, our fans and our families proud.

“A lot of what we are talking about is living day-to-day on the values this club is built on.

