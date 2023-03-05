The club have announced a dual-registration partnership with London Broncos for the 2023 season.

Abbas Miski is the first player to benefit from this, and has been named in Mike Eccles’ squad for this weekend’s game against Keighley Cougars.

“There are a few lads (picking up game time),” Peet said.

Abbas Miski will represent the Broncos against Keighley

"Joe (Shorrocks) is playing at Leigh, Abbas gets a game this weekend, and the reserves have played.

"It’s all part of making sure players are ready when they get the opportunity because they certainly deserve it.

"We will take each week as it comes, lads who aren’t playing need to keep fit, so it’s about keeping everyone as primed as we can.”

Wigan have already formed a strong relationship with London in recent weeks, with Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley and Ramon Silva having spent time there on loan.

Since dual-registration was first brought into the game back in 2013, the Warriors have formed previous partnerships with Swinton Lions, London Skolars, Newcastle Thunder and most recently Oldham Roughyeds.

On the latest agreement, John Duffy said: “We have formed a great relationship with London over the past few months on and off the field.

"We have been really impressed with Ramon, Harvie and Zach, the boys have gained some very valuable minutes and they have learned some lessons in life and culture.