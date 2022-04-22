His side will be hoping to continue their unbeaten home record at the DW Stadium this season and continue their progress.

Despite knocking the Red Devils out of the Challenge Cup last month, Peet says his side are not focusing on the previous meeting and are expecting a tough encounter.

He said: “We know they are a team who have plenty of talent, they move the ball really well and have an outstanding kicking game. Their spine is really fluent. Although we beat them (in the Challenge Cup), it was a tight game, so we are expecting another physical encounter.

Matty Peet is expecting a tough game against Salford but says Wigan's focus is on improving themselves

“We won’t be looking back too much on the last match. There is a lot of respect from our players and our club for Salford, and we don’t need reminding that they are a tough team, with a few ex-Wiganers in there. We know we have a tough game on our hands.

“We know if we are off in the slightest then Salford will capitalise on that. They’ve got the skill and athleticism, with some great outside backs that will post points, and before you know it, you’ve been beaten.

“We are just always taking the approach of improving ourselves first, and not putting massive focus on opposition teams. We’re talking on a daily basis on how we can get better.

“We do have smart players who do their homework, but we think it’s more about us driving our own performance, understanding how exactly we want to play and evolving it.

“We are aiming for consistency in our performances, and on the whole we are finding that. We want that level to be higher, but we are striving for improvement and consistently high standards.

“It’s a period of the year where we enjoy the challenge, and we don’t really think it’s finished yet, because with the Salford match it’s pretty much four games in two weeks.

“It’s been a credit to the players on how they have conducted themselves, they’ve been very professional. We learned some lessons against St Helens, but I was pleased by the way the lads were quick to attack the Wakefield game.

“I thought they were very determined and the way fans reacted helped us move on very quickly.”

This will be Wigan’s last home game for over a month, with Peet stating his squad have really enjoyed playing at the DW Stadium so far this season.

“Our team loves being at home,” he added.

“They love the fans and the buzz, with the connection they’ve got with the town. It’s something we can certainly feel building. The lads talk about the supporters all the time.

“This Sunday will have a good feel to it, and hopefully we should play with the same determination as we have in our other home games so far.

“The fans have been brilliant this season, I can’t thank them enough for their support, and not just on game day. When we get out in the community there seems to be a real genuine well wishing.