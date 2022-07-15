The winger broke the Super League for most tries in a game as he went over seven times in total, before being brought off ahead of the hour-mark.
Peet admitted he felt like a supporter at times during the match.
He said: “He’s been great for a while for us since he joined the club. He’s done some special things, and tonight was a night he could showcase the talent that he’s got, and that’s what we love about him.
“He’s got so much talent and does a lot of selfless stuff. His teammates love him and he’s a pleasure to work with on a daily basis. He got everything he deserved tonight. I feel like a fan at times.
“If we don’t get the hard work done early in games, the team doesn’t get the same opportunities, and Bevan led a lot of that.
“He scored seven high quality tries, but he did a lot of unselfish things.
Read More
“I see it as a privilege to be involved in this group of players. A lot of them commit to each other on a weekly basis, even last week I remained proud of them.
“When we play well we are a good team, but there’s more than that, they’re a good set of fellas.”
Jai Field also went over for a brace, while Liam Marshall and Harry Smith were on the scoresheet as well in the huge victory.