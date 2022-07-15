The winger broke the Super League for most tries in a game as he went over seven times in total, before being brought off ahead of the hour-mark.

Peet admitted he felt like a supporter at times during the match.

He said: “He’s been great for a while for us since he joined the club. He’s done some special things, and tonight was a night he could showcase the talent that he’s got, and that’s what we love about him.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bevan French celebrates with his teammates after scoring his seventh try

“He’s got so much talent and does a lot of selfless stuff. His teammates love him and he’s a pleasure to work with on a daily basis. He got everything he deserved tonight. I feel like a fan at times.

“If we don’t get the hard work done early in games, the team doesn’t get the same opportunities, and Bevan led a lot of that.

“He scored seven high quality tries, but he did a lot of unselfish things.

“I see it as a privilege to be involved in this group of players. A lot of them commit to each other on a weekly basis, even last week I remained proud of them.

“When we play well we are a good team, but there’s more than that, they’re a good set of fellas.”