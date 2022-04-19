Jai Field and Brad Singleton also went over for two each, while Abbas Miski, Harry Smith and Cade Cust were on the scoresheet as well.

Peet is pleased with the displays from French and a number of other players in the squad.

He said: “He is growing in confidence. Fans want to see great tries and spectacular players, so Jai (Field) and Bevan combining is a great sight.

Matty Peet has praised multiple members of his squad

“He’s electric and we know if our defence is high in quality then him, Jai and Abbas (Miski), will trouble the opposition on kick returns.

“Abbas was good and unlucky not to score a couple more. The work he did was outstanding and defensively he was good. I think the more we see him play, the more he will grow in confidence and post more points.

“I thought Harry Smith managed the game well and guided the team around, making sure we stuck to the plan. He is also keen and chomping at the bit to play. He’s very hard working and diligent in his preparation.

“He was always set to play in this game with it being a short turnaround, but I think he grabbed that opportunity with both hands.”

It was Wakefield who applied the early pressure during the game, with Thomas Minns diving over for the opening try after 11 minutes.

Trinity’s lead didn’t last for long, as Wigan soon struck back.

French score his two tries either side of Singleton’s first, all in the space of eight minutes.

Meanwhile, shortly after, Miski claimed his first try for the club just before the 30-minute mark to extend Wigan’s lead to 24-4.

Wakefield nearly pulled one back before half time, but Kelepi Tanginoa couldn’t quite grasp the ball successfully as he looked to go over, before he was shown a yellow card for kicking the ball away.

Three minutes into the second half, Wigan scored again.

Harry Smith produced some great footwork with a quick change of direction to go over, as he sidestepped through the Wakefield line.

That was quickly followed by another try, with Jai Field joining in the action.

The fullback wasn’t happy with just one, as he soon had a brace as well, adding a second four minutes after the first.

Wigan were in complete control, with Cade Cust becoming the latest on their list of scorers in the 52nd minute, as Miski kicked a great ball through for him to collect.

After a rare period without any tries, Wakefield pulled one back, as Jacob Miller sprinted away to the left corner.

With six minutes remaining, Singleton added is second of the afternoon and Wigan’s last, as the game finished 54-10.

Heading into the next game against Salford Red Devils on Sunday, Peet expects Liam Marshall and Iain Thornley to be back in contention.

Ollie Partington and Willie Isa will also return after not being risked for the Wakefield game due to having slight knocks, while French and Field were only taken off to provide them with a rest.