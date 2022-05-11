His side travel to the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday evening, just weeks before the two teams meet again in the Challenge Cup final.

Peet says there are a lot of similarities between his Wigan side and the Giants.

He said: “They recruit really well and have a good blend with the homegrown players.

Matty Peet took time to praise the work being done by Huddersfield Giants

“What Ian (Watson) and Ken Davy are putting together there is not just a quick fix, they are looking to build a team that lasts. We’ve got a lot of admiration for them. If you look at their team, it’s star-studded I would say.

“Physically our team has pulled through very well, everything heals a little bit quicker when you win. The fact that we’ve got quite a young squad, they tend to be alright more often than not.

“Execution could be important. The team that wins the energy battle, as well as getting their combinations flowing, will probably be on top. You look in both squads and there’s a lot of talent on show.

“I know we are coming up against a class team and a team that’s improving and building, probably similar to ourselves.

“There’s people playing for places and there’s two points at stake so I’m hoping we can set some standards as a club.”

Peet says the upcoming Challenge Cup final between the two sides won't be something his side will be thinking about, stating it will be business as usual.

“I don’t think this game will have an effect on the final either way,” he added.

“I think both sides will be looking at the squads, in terms of who will play their way into the team in the coming weeks, but that’s pretty normal. Everyone is always trying to prove they should be in the team or deserve more minutes.

“If we read too much into things happening this week you could quite easily get teed up for something else. Teams are too smart these days, Ian Watson is a very smart coach, he will be keeping cards close to his chest.

“They are very well prepared, so we would be foolish to read too much into what they do. We will very much concentrate on ourselves, and are not a team who will change massively from opposition to opposition.

“I don’t think we need to put the final to the back of our mind, we just need to concentrate on the next day’s work, the next game, just as ever, and when you finish that you might reflect.

“Every game is more about mindset than anything else, so I’ll be disappointed if I get a sense of anyone looking past the next fixture. I don’t expect that from this group, they are very mature.

“We need to enjoy the fact that we are building some momentum and we’ve got some good occasions to look forward to.