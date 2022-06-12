The Warriors head coach hopes the club can tie 21-year-old down with a new contract.

Harvard’s current deal expires at the end of this year, but does include an option for the 2023 season.

“We’ll be looking to tie him down,” Peet said.

Ethan Havard

“It’s no secret that I’m a massive admirer of Ethan. He’s happy so hopefully we can get something sorted.

“He’s the kind of player you want to build around.

“I understand people getting excited about Jai (Field) and Bevan (French) but to have a 21-year-old front-rower playing like that is exciting to me.

“I love the group that we’ve got, it’s a great set of lads. Building a club around people like that is what we all want to do.

“Myself, Ian (Lenagan) and Kris (Radlinski) talk about it regularly that we’ve got some players there, like other clubs have done in the past, where if you want sustained success you don’t want a high turnover.

“We’ve got a pack of forwards we can be really proud of.

“Again when you’ve got players like (Brad) Singleton, (John) Bateman and (Willie) Isa, they’ve got some good role models there.