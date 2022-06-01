The 23-year-old went off injured in Saturday’s Challenge Cup final victory with a dislocated shoulder.

Peet also confirmed captain Thomas Leuluai would not feature in the trip to face Castleford Tigers this weekend.

He said: “Cade has had his x-rays and scans so we know roughly, but he’s yet to see a specialist. Obviously it’s dislocated and it’s gone back in, but we’re not exactly sure on the time frame.

Cade Cust faces a spell on the sidelines

“I don’t want to put a time frame on it, but he certainly won’t play in the next couple of games.

“Tommy (Leuluai) won’t play this week either. It was always the plan to get him in for one week and let him rest up, but other than that we are strong.

“He could play if we need him too, but I don’t think it would be smart. He’ll come back into contention going forward.

“The fact that Sam Powell comes back into contention this week gives us a bit of flexibility around our spine, but I won’t give too much away.”

Morgan Smithies will also miss this Saturday’s game at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, after being handed a four-match ban for two different offences in the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“It’s fair cop,” Peet added.

“He needs to do better. We look at ourselves. I spoke to Morgan today and he’s in great form, so pleased with how he’s developing as a player.

“We want him on the field and he loves playing the game, but it doesn’t allow for inaccuracy in your contact, rightly so.