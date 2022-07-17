Bevan French was among the scorers, going over seven times and setting a new Super League record for the most tries in a game.

Peet was delighted by the way his side bounced back from their Magic Weekend defeat to St Helens.

He said: “All you can do is respond, you can’t go back in time; you can only worry about the present moment.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet

“I thought the lads were pretty flawless. There are some things we are looking to build on from the lessons learnt last week, but we are just enjoying our journey together on a daily basis.

“It was an upbeat week, we didn’t dwell too much on the defeat to Saints, so I’m pleased for the team and the staff.

“We committed to what we wanted to do and built a game, and it paid off at the back end of both halves. I was pleased with the energy.

“There were things that won’t happen again against certain teams, because we understand Hull are depleted at the moment, but there are some things where we can build some habits.”

After a quiet start to Friday’s game, Wigan took the lead after 14 minutes, as they worked the ball well to the right-hand side from a scrum, for French to get his first.

The winger’s second came shortly after, with Jai Field quickly offloading the ball to him in space.

It wasn’t long until the fullback had a try of his own, as he intercepted a Hull grubber kick in front of his own try-line and sprinted the length of the pitch to score on the left side.

Within the final six minutes of the half, French completed his hat-trick, before making the most of a Josh Simms error to claim his fourth, to give Wigan a 28-0 lead at the break.

Three minutes after the restart, the 26-year-old had a fifth, as he produced some unbelievable footwork to dance past the Hull defence, cutting outside, then back in, to score.

Shortly afterwards, Cust produced a great run of his own, as he broke through the line, before assisting Field for his second, making it 40-0.

French claimed his sixth try in the 54th minute, as he broke the club record for the number of tries scored in a single Super League game for Wigan.

His quick turn of pace once again proved deadly, as he made his way to the corner.

With one accolade to his name, he soon achieved another, with his seventh try, which came a few minutes later, being a competition record.

After such a prolific hour, Peet decided to give the winger a well earned rest, as he left the field to the chant of: “We want you to stay, we want you to stay, Bevan French, we want you to stay.”