The 31-year-old went over for a brace in the 14-10 defeat to Hull FC at the MKM Stadium.

In recent weeks Thornley has picked up game time with the reserves and out on loan, following his return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“I thought he was excellent,” Peet said.

Iain Thornley made his return to first team action in the game against Hull FC

“His desire was evident. I loved the way he carried the ball.

“I’m just really pleased for him- he works so hard.

“A lot of players go through something similar, with a lot of training away from your mates.

“It’s pleasing to see Iain get a performance like that under his belt and it gives me something to think about.

“The fact he could compete in a game as intense as that shows his hard work.”

Thornley came into the side for Liam Marshall, who was among a number of absentees in the Wigan squad.

“Marshy was carrying an injury up until the international week,” Peet added.

“We thought the break might be adequate rest for him to recover but he needed this week as well.”

Ryan Hampshire was named as 18th man for the game against Hull and will certainly be back in contention at some point in the next few weeks following his extended spell on the sidelines.

