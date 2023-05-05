News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
36 minutes ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
3 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
15 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
15 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
18 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’

Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet praises Iain Thornley's 'excellent' return to action and provides update on Liam Marshall

Matty Peet was pleased to see Iain Thornley back in first team action for Wigan Warriors.

By Amos Wynn
Published 5th May 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

The 31-year-old went over for a brace in the 14-10 defeat to Hull FC at the MKM Stadium.

In recent weeks Thornley has picked up game time with the reserves and out on loan, following his return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I thought he was excellent,” Peet said.

Iain Thornley made his return to first team action in the game against Hull FCIain Thornley made his return to first team action in the game against Hull FC
Iain Thornley made his return to first team action in the game against Hull FC
Most Popular

“His desire was evident. I loved the way he carried the ball.

“I’m just really pleased for him- he works so hard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A lot of players go through something similar, with a lot of training away from your mates.

“It’s pleasing to see Iain get a performance like that under his belt and it gives me something to think about.

“The fact he could compete in a game as intense as that shows his hard work.”

Read More
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet reflects on the defeat to Hull FC at the MKM Stadium
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thornley came into the side for Liam Marshall, who was among a number of absentees in the Wigan squad.

“Marshy was carrying an injury up until the international week,” Peet added.

“We thought the break might be adequate rest for him to recover but he needed this week as well.”

Ryan Hampshire was named as 18th man for the game against Hull and will certainly be back in contention at some point in the next few weeks following his extended spell on the sidelines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peet is also hoping Cade Cust will be back around the time of the Challenge Cup game against Leeds Rhinos later this month.

Related topics:Hull FC