Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet praises the coaches who are sharing their expertise with the club's younger players
Matty Peet says the younger players in the Wigan Warriors squad have some of the best mentors to help them progress through the ranks.
The head coach highlighted the important roles John Winder, John Duffy and Shane Eccles have at Robin Park Arena.
Peet states it is good to work alongside them to assist players along the pathway.
He said: “John Winder’s role with the reserves last year is important to mention, and how his tuition of these players, including Logan Astley and Tom Forber, has helped them to progress.
“Any of these lads who play reserves now are getting great expertise.
“They’ve got John Winder, John Duffy and Shane Eccles helping them through that pathway.
“They work alongside me as a coaching team.
“I’ve always thought that about coaches through the pathway, they are all part of the same team.
“I ask for their advice and opinions because we all work together.
“We’ve got a very knowledgeable and experienced team.”
Wigan’s reserves lifted the Grand Final trophy at the end of the 2022 campaign, rounding off an unbeaten season with a victory over Wakefield at Robin Park Arena.
Peet says he was pleased to see the young players get their reward after a strong season.
“I loved it,” he added.
“I thought we played well that day as well.
“I understand how much it means to the group and the staff, similarly when you see teams in that Academy Grand Final.
“It’s not the be-all and end-all of winning those games at that level, but for some of those players involved it might be the highest standard they’ve played in.
“It’s not about getting carried away with it; it’s knowing it’s testament to a lot of hard work and commitment by some players who will go on and play a lot of first team here and some that won’t.
“It just represented the collective work throughout the season.”
Wigan will name a young squad, made up of players from the academy and the reserves, for their opening game of pre-season against Whitehaven at the Recreation Ground on January 22 (K.O. 3pm).
The following week, they will then face Barrow at Craven Park.